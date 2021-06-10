Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 178,619 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Skyworks Solutions worth $59,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $168.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.83 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

