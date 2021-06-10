SMI Advisory Services LLC Invests $14.22 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 172,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock remained flat at $$82.37 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,799. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

