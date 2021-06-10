SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares fell 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.66. 41,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,325,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.