Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells $11,250,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total value of $3,517,650.00.

NYSE SNOW traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $247.01. 4,183,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

