SnowGem Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001330 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

