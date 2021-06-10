Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

