SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

NYSE SWI opened at $16.74 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.