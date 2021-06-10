Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) CEO Pankaj Mohan Buys 32,000 Shares of Stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) CEO Pankaj Mohan acquired 32,000 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SONN stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

