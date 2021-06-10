South State CORP. Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 202.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.02. 105,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

