South State CORP. Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

South State CORP. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of South State CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.10. The company had a trading volume of 355,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66. The firm has a market cap of $333.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

