South State CORP. Sells 2,577 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

South State CORP. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.87. The stock had a trading volume of 119,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.56. The firm has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $171.27 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

