Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $373,000.

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

