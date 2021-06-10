Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 149.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

