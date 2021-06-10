Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $46,000 in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 7,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $422,962.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $358,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $912,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $50.14 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $558.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

