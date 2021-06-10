Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,931 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 94.3% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

