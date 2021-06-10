Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 69.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG opened at $171.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.