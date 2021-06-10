Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 213,636 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 205,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.87 million, a P/E ratio of -80.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

