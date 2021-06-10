SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $25,725.93 and $40.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,072,959 coins and its circulating supply is 9,973,803 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

