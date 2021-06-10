SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 640.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after buying an additional 1,510,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,063,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after buying an additional 385,656 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 982,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after buying an additional 276,867 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.92. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $46.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.