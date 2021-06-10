SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,245 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $28,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,824. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $46.22.

