Spectrum Tops One Day Volume of $9,035.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $28,098.66 and $9,035.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00457423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

