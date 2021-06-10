Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.17. 39,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,078. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

