Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of Spotify Technology worth $103,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $237.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.40. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.27.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

