Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of FUND opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

