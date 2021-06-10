Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of FUND opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $8.92.
