SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.45 and a twelve month high of $75.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.