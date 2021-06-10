SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $$4.27 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

