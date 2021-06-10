SSP Group’s (SSPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 348.29 ($4.55).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 293.70 ($3.84) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.97.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33). Also, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

