Standard Family Office LLC Buys 792 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 116.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.93. 57,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,788. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion and a PE ratio of -65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.18.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,961,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 791,937 shares of company stock valued at $183,337,250.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

