Standard Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,370. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

