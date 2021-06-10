Standard Family Office LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Standard Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 107.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 292,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.52. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,298 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

