Standard Family Office LLC Has $72.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Standard Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 17.1% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Standard Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $72,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 93,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,564. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38.

