Standard Family Office LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.4% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $216,544,000 after buying an additional 67,499 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 20.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 103.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $94,323,000 after acquiring an additional 91,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $483.99. The stock had a trading volume of 127,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,334. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.45 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $214.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

