Standard Family Office LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Standard Family Office LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 104,444 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 212,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 135,172 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,712,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,482,165,000 after buying an additional 220,118 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 67,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.35. The company had a trading volume of 56,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,467. The company has a market capitalization of $194.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.