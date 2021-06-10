Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Starbucks posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,784. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 133.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.