Starname Trading Down 4.8% This Week (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $5.07 million and $246,737.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.17 or 0.00888987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.32 or 0.08829429 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars.

