State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

NASDAQ STFC opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $795.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $20.98.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 220,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 440,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.