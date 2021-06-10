State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,962,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

AJRD opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

