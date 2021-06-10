State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Magnite by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $2,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 597,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,206,798.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,267 shares of company stock worth $17,113,884. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.