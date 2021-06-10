State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.89 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.