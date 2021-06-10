State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 199.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 58,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 528,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

