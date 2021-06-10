State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,440 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after buying an additional 472,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 96,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

