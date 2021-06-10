State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,640 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,689 shares of company stock worth $5,336,846. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

