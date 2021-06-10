State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,459 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 155,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFG opened at $124.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $141.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $14.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,773 shares of company stock valued at $27,002,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

