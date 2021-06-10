State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.85 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

