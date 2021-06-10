State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $1,452,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $57.11 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $128,908 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

