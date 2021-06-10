State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,140 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Brinker International worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,173.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.73.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,152,412 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

