State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,518 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Community Bank System worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.06. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.