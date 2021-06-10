State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 62 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $257.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

