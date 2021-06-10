State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 838 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,670,000 after acquiring an additional 680,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,489,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 285,876 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 106,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

