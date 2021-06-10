State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Insperity worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Insperity by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $57,658,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,241. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $91.16 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

